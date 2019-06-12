State to help workers who lost jobs because of tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state will provide $500,000 to help workers who lost their jobs as a result of tornadoes that hit an Ohio county.

Ohio's Department of Jobs and Family Services says the money will fund employment and work support services in Montgomery County. County officials estimate last month's tornadoes affected more than 200 businesses. The number of workers who lost jobs wasn't immediately available.

A department statement says the money also will establish a Mobile Career Resource Center, where affected workers can get help writing resumes, searching for jobs and exploring career and training opportunities. Businesses can use it to help with recruiting, interviewing and training.

The department also is providing federal and state disaster assistance funds to help low-income people affected by the storms in Montgomery, Greene and Mercer counties.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has officially requested a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump and federal assistance for 10 Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides.

State officials say 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties during the severe storms May 27 and May 28.

DeWine said in a letter to the Republican president Tuesday that the storms caused a disaster of "such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability" of the state and affected local governments.

A preliminary assessment by federal and state agencies identified 942 homes and buildings destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 others that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.

