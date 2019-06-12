Special prosecutor in Euclid officer case has been named

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- A special prosecutor has been named to decide whether or not misdemeanor charges should be filed against a Euclid police officer, who made national headlines back in 2017.

Atty. Dominic Vitantonio will be paid $250 an hour as special prosecutor, according to a letter sent to the Fox 8 I-Team Wednesday.

According to city officials, he will look at the incident involving Officer Michael Amiott. Amiott was caught on camera punching Richard Hubbard III following a traffic stop.

It is not known how long the investigation will take.

The officer was fired after the incident, but in October an arbitrator ruled that he should be reinstated.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says since Amiott has returned to the force he has done a good job and has not had any disciplinary issues.

