× Show Info: June 12, 2019

Cooking with David Moss

David kicked off the show with his recipe for tempura with lobster. Click here for his recipe.

New taco restaurant

Good food doesn’t have to be pretentious! You can sit back, relax and enjoy a taco or two at Best D#!n Tacos in North Olmsted. https://bestdamntacos.com/

Watering Plants 101

Jerry Gift from Don Mould’s Plantation shared advice for watering your flowers and garden all summer long. Don Mould’s Plantation has locations in North Ridgeville and Amherst. http://www.mouldsplantation.com/

Farm fresh milk

There’s a family run dairy farm in Columbiana County that takes chocolate milk to a whole new level. It’s called Baker’s Golden Dairy. www.bakersgoldendairy.com

Raise your glass and toast to Tequila Fest!

Tequila Fest Cleveland is June 15th on the Flats East Bank. Over 50 tequilas will be available to sample. www.tastecle.com

Personalized care

A new trend in the medical field is smaller more specialized hospitals. David toured the new home to Regen Orthopedics and The Cleveland Shoulder Institute. Click here to watch the story.

Cleveland Smiles

Dr. Steven Marsh is transforming smiles in Northeast Ohio. To learn more about his services, visit his website. www.clevelandsmiles.com