Seen on TV: 6/12/19

Here are the web links for Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
- Click here for more on ‘Are Your Kids Naked Online?’ — protecting your tech-savvy children.
- Click here for more on Summer Splash
- Click here for more on Cabella’s “Gone Fishin'” details
- Click here for list of bars allowed to stay open later during All-Star week
- Click here to name the baby giraffe
- Click here for our 2019 Northeast Ohio summer activities and events guide
- Click here for Gigantic Yard Games
- Click here for more on Addicted Coffee Bar
- Click here for your summer guide of Northeast Ohio events
- Click here for more on how to put your name on a Mars rover
- Click here for METAvivor
- Click here for Play: CLE to Cure
- Click here to see Lake Metroparks webcams
- Click here for more on Em’s Angels
- Click here for Pokemon bar
- Click here for information on All-Star tickets for Sunday’s Celebrity Softball game
- Click here for more on end-of-life visions or visioning
- Click here For more information on the St. Jude Dream 2019 Open House dates
- Click here for more on stem cell treatments for pets
- Click here for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival
- Click here for Great Destination Hunt with Kenny Crumpton
- Click here for more on Jet Express
- Click here for more on the new Lake Erie buoys
- Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
- Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
- Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
- Click here for the Woollybear Cam
- Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
- Click here for info on the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
- Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks
- Click here for more on Live Nation Concerts
- Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
- Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc