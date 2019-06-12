Police locate missing juvenile after investigating shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a man opened fire from a moving vehicle Wednesday night.

Cleveland police say the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eddy Road.

Two females were traveling in their vehicle when a gunman fired shots out of either an open window or sunroof of a moving car. The car transporting then crashed into a parked vehicle.

Two men, the shooter and another suspect, reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Police say no one was shot and that one of the victims was identified as a missing juvenile.