FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to locate those missing across Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.

Kerry Bell, 44, was last seen in Cleveland on May 8.

He is 5' 8" and weighs around 175 pounds.

If you have information on his whereabouts please call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at 216-348-4232.

