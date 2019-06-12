× Mike Clevinger to rejoin Indians on Monday

CLEVELAND –Mike Clevinger is rejoining the Indians’ rotation sooner than anyone expected.

The right-hander, whose season seemed in jeopardy when he strained a muscle in his upper back on April 7, will start Monday when Cleveland opens a four-game series at Texas.

It’s been an unexpectedly quick comeback for Clevinger. The team’s medical staff didn’t think he’d pick up a ball for 6 to 8 weeks.

