Mike Clevinger to rejoin Indians on Monday

June 12, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 01: Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field during Opening Day on April 1, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)Mike Clevinger

CLEVELAND –Mike Clevinger is rejoining the Indians’ rotation sooner than anyone expected.

The right-hander, whose season seemed in jeopardy when he strained a muscle in his upper back on April 7, will start Monday when Cleveland opens a four-game series at Texas.

It’s been an unexpectedly quick comeback for Clevinger. The team’s medical staff didn’t think he’d pick up a ball for 6 to 8 weeks.

