Man pleads not guilty to charges he was intoxicated when he ran over a Fairview Park tow truck driver

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio - A driver involved in a crash that severely injured a tow truck driver March 18 has entered a not guilty plea on 8 charges.

Roy Hollingsworth, 35, faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and drug possession.

According to a police report, Hollingsworth was driving an Acura that went left of center and hit a tow truck driver on March 18.

The tow truck driver was pinned in the crash.

The Association of Professional Towers (APTO) says the tow truck driver had to have his legs amputated.

According to the indictments, Hollingsworth had cocaine, marijuana and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Hollingsworth was indicted on April 25.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 20.

