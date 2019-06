NORTHFIELD, Ohio – The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Northeast Ohio through Sunday.

It’s a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

It stands 6 feet tall and is nearly 300 feet long.

VFW/Rolling Thunder Chapter 1 Ohio is sponsoring the wall this week, and will escort the wall’s arrival to VFW Northfield on Olde Route 8.

Opening ceremonies are at 3 p.m. Thursday.

A shuttle service will be provided from Nordonia High School.