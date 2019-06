× Jason Kipnis out again with hip tightness

CLEVELAND– Jason Kipnis will not play in Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Reds with hip tightness, according to AP reporter Tom Withers.

It’s the second game in a row the Indians second baseman will miss.

Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis feels good, but it makes sense to give him another day off, according to Withers.

Cleveland beat Cincinnati Tuesday night with an Oscar Mercado walk-off base hit in extra innings.

