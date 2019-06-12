Group shot on Turney Road says they were targeted in drive-by

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Police responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Turney Rd. Tuesday evening around 10 p.m.

According to a police report, one man who had been shot in the arm flagged down police.

He brought officers to his girlfriend, who was shot in the side.

Another man who was with them had been shot in the hip.

All three victims were transported to Metro Hospital.

The victims told police 3 men in a silver Malibu drove by them and opened fire.

Police say they found 9 mm and .380 shell casings at the scene.

41.439731 -81.622539