CLEVELAND, Ohio – Funk pioneer and legend George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic are bringing their farewell tour to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic were inducted into the Rock Hall in 1997.

The show is July 20.

Tickets are $35.

The show features special guests Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14.

If you’re a Rock Hall member, you can get a ticket starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

