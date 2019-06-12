Free produce giveaways this summer in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several groups are hosting free produce giveaways this summer.

The Salvation Army Cleveland Miles Park has several.

All you need is an ID and proof of residency.

They also recommend you bring bags for transporting the produce.

The giveaways are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last at 4139 East 93rd St.

They will be held on July 12, August 30, September 27 and October 25.

Contact the Miles Park Corps for more information at (216)341-1640.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is holding fresh produce giveaways with Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church Mobile Pantry.

Those are on 2nd Saturdays through October 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

You’ll need to bring bags and an ID.

That’s at 5020 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.