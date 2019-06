CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Salvation Army Cleveland Miles Park is hosting a free produce giveaway on Friday, June 14.

All you need is an ID and proof of residency.

They also recommend you bring bags for transporting the produce.

The giveaway is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last at 4139 East 93rd St.

Additional giveaways will be held in 2019 on July 12, August 30, September 27 and October 25.

Contact the Miles Park Corps for more information at (216)341-1640.