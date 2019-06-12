Fox Recipe Box: Tips for picking the best steak for every budget

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If 'steak' is on your menu for Father's Day, Chef Brandon Chrostowski has some great tips for picking out the best steak for every budget. Chef Chrostowski not only runs 'Edwin's', one of Cleveland's finest restaurants, he also operates Edwin's Butcher Shop and shared his expertise with Fox 8's Kristi Capel.
