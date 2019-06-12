× Four charged in deadly Ashland shooting

ASHLAND, Ohio– Four people were charged in a shooting in Ashland on Monday that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the Almond Tree Inn on Cleveland Road for the late-night shooting. Timothy Maust, 26, was killed and Elizabeth Bunnell, 28, was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for her injuries.

Gregory Kuzawa II, 18, of Ashland was charged with complicity to aggravated murder, complicity to aggravated burglary and complicity to attempted murder.

The Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office said three juveniles, between the ages of 16 and 17, were also charged.

“These victims and suspects were known to each other,” said Christopher Tunnell, Ashland County prosecutor.