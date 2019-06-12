FBI searching for man who robbed Lakewood bank

Posted 2:50 pm, June 12, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for the man it says robbed a bank in Lakewood on Wednesday.

The suspect walked into the Citizens Bank on Madison Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. According to the FBI, he was unarmed and passed the teller a demand note.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen walking north on Ridgewood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.