FBI searching for man who robbed Lakewood bank

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for the man it says robbed a bank in Lakewood on Wednesday.

The suspect walked into the Citizens Bank on Madison Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. According to the FBI, he was unarmed and passed the teller a demand note.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen walking north on Ridgewood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.