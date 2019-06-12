FBI offering $20,000 reward for tips after man, woman found shot and killed in Rocky River Reservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for tips in connection with the homicides of a man and a woman in the Rocky River Reservation.

Cleveland Metroparks Police on Wednesday announced the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in the shooting deaths of Carnell Sledge, 40, and Katherine "Kate" Brown, 33.

Sledge and Brown were found on June 4 at around 5:22 p.m. in the Rocky River Reservation, north of the Lorain Road bridge, east of Valley Parkway.

The Cleveland Metroparks detective bureau is leading the homicide investigation. The FBI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are all assisting.

"We are using all available resources to bring justice for the victims of this tragedy," Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Cleveland Metroparks Police dedicated tip-line at 440-331-5219 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. You can remain anonymous.

