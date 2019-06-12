Father charged with endangering children and drug abuse after baby forgotten in car in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio - 23-year-old Joshua Hernandez faces misdemeanor charges of endangering children and drug abuse.

He was arraigned Monday, after someone called police Saturday and reported there was a baby locked in a car in the Main Street Garage at Crocker Park.

The 14-month-old child was checked out at the hospital.

JOSHUA EDGARDO BENABE HERNANDEZ

Police say Hernandez told them he "completely forgot" the child in the back seat.

Hernandez appeared in Rocky River municipal court Monday on the charges, which carried some small fees.

