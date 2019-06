EUCLID, Ohio- Euclid police say they are investigating a homicide that happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Marsdon Dr.

A 33-year-old man was killed. Police arrested a 21-year-old man who they believe is the suspect in the case.

Charges are expected to be filed soon.

Right now, police do not know the exact motive for the shooting and detectives are continuing to investigate.

