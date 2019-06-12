‘Equal pay for equal play’: Browns Myles Garrett posts support of U.S. women’s soccer team

CLEVELAND– Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is voicing his support for the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

The top-ranked team crushed Thailand, 13-0, in Tuesday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match. Garrett’s issue isn’t with the lopsided victory, it’s with the lopsided pay of the men’s and women’s national teams.

The U.S. women’s team is paid 38 cents to the dollar compared to the men’s team, according to the Washington Post. Earlier this year, the 28 players filed a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“Pay, to me, should be based off of performance. Yes viewership has something to do with it of course, but the perpetual disrespect of women’s sports because of the sexist thought process of women not performing up to men’s standards when it comes to sports is unbelievable,” Garrett said.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft took to Twitter on Tuesday to lobby for equal pay. Especially given the women’s track record of success.

The women’s team has three World Cup titles, four Olympic gold medals and eight CONCACAF championships. The men have never won the World Cup, did not qualify last year and their best appearance was third back in 1930.

“Sports is sports. Doesn’t matter who is playing it. Those who play it at the highest level and exceptionally well should be represented and paid exceptionally in return,” Garrett said. “The gap is way too substantial rn (right now) between men and women.”

Next up for the team is Chile at noon on Sunday as the group stage continues.