Disney launching Marvel land at California Adventure Park

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Have you ever dreamed of entering the Marvel universe? Well, Walt Disney Co. is making that dream a reality.

According to KTLA, Disneyland Resort is forging ahead on building next year's expansion - an area at California Adventure Park themed for the Marvel superheroes.

The city of Anaheim was approved building permits for projects such as a bathroom overhaul, a retail outlet, a microbrewery, a character meet-and-greet area and improvements to behind-the-scenes buildings.

The work, so far, is valued at more than $14 million.

The expansion is expected to open in 2020.

Marvel attractions are also planned to open at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023, Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris in 2020 and at the Epcot park in Florida in 2021.