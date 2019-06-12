Dig This: Check out these new Annuals, Perennials and Shrubs for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Every year new plants are created or hybridized and hit the market. Plant expert Ken Zawicki with Petitti Garden Centers brought some of the new annuals, perennials and shrubs to show Fox 8's Scott Sabol. The Petitti team shared details of the plants highlighted by Ken so you can easily find them:

ANNUALS

Annual of the Year – Lemon Coral® Sedum, an annual succulent that thrives in heat/drought and makes for a bright accent in the landscape and “spiller” in containers.

Blue My Mind® Evolvulus – A dwarf morning glory and the truest blue flower you’ll ever see in an annual, with silvery-green foliage and extreme heat tolerance.

Superbells® Holy Smokes®, Holy Cow™, and Holy Moly® -- Calibrachoa aka mini petunias known for their mounding and floriferous habit; they do best in containers and well-drained soil.

Supertunia Vista® Bubblegum® -- An extremely vigorous line of petunias, a single plant can spread as far as 2 feet in the landscape and spill up to 4 feet in containers.

SHRUBS

Rose of the Year – At Last® Rose, a full-petaled tea rose that offers incredible fragrance while maintaining hardiness for our climate, disease resistance, and low maintenance.

Summer Wine® Ninebark – Offers wine-colored foliage and good resistance to pests; blooms with white button-like flowers each June.

Fire Light® Hydrangea – A panicle hydrangea famous for huge, cone-shaped flowers on strong stems from June to Frost and extreme hardiness to cold; blooms start as white, become pink mid-summer, then turn bright red by fall.

Lemony Lace® and Laced Up® Elderberry – Upright varieties of elderberry that take up little ground space and offer exotic columnar foliage and colorful flowers to contrast the leaves.

PERENNIALS

Hosta of the Year – Autumn Frost® Hosta, a perennial made for the shade and known for its ability to brighten up dark spots in the garden while boasting lavender flowers each summer.

Finally, a reminder from the Petitti team, make sure you harvest basil before it goes into bloom. Pick the leaves for cooking/storing and this encourages the plant to grow with a dense and compact habit, so you can continue to enjoy fresh basil all season long.