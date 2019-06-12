× Cavaliers hire UC Berkeley’s Lindsay Gottlieb as assistant coach

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers hired University of California, Berkeley woman’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb to be an assistant coach, the team announced on Wednesday.

Gottlieb will become the first college women’s head coach to join an NBA team when she becomes part of John Beilein’s staff.

“Lindsay truly values and embraces player development and a culture of winning basketball habits. Her success at Cal Berkeley speaks for itself and her insight in our meetings, practices and games will hold tremendous value,” Beilein said, in a news release. Beilein, who spent 12 seasons at the University of Michigan, was named head coach of the Cavs in May.

“After sitting with her, it was easy to see how she will connect quickly with our staff and our players, and we all benefit because of that connection. I’m looking forward to merging all of her years of experience and vision for the game with our current and future coaching staff,” Beilein said.

Gottlieb’s resume includes a Final Four appearance, two Big West championships and a Pac-12 championship.

“The more we researched and got to know Lindsay, the more we came to understand that she would be an impactful part of where we want to go as a team. Coach Gottlieb brings a depth of basketball knowledge, leadership, perspective and approach to her craft that will fit very well with our team and staff alike. We’re fortunate that she was willing to leave her role as head coach at such a solid and successful program at Cal,” said Koby Altman, Cavs general manager.

It was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gottlieb will sign a four-year contract with the Cavaliers, according to Wojnarowski.

