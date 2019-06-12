10-year-old Ohio boy who battled cancer serves as police chief for a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A 10-year-old cancer survivor had a dream come true. He got to be the Cincinnati Police Chief for a day.

Blake Hegner is a cancer survivor and was sworn in Tuesday morning as the city's top cop for the day.

"Meet Blake Ryan Hegner our @CincyPD Chief for the Day!" the department tweeted Tuesday morning, noting he has battled leukemia for the past three years and was now in remission.

Blake was given this opportunity thanks to two regional non-profits: the Matt Haverkamp Foundation Fundraiser, an organization that supports law enforcement, and the "Light the Night" for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Cincinnati, Lt. Steve Saunders told CNN.

Blake was their honoree after his fight with leukemia.

Lt. Saunders told CNN donating the experience to be chief for the day was "a no-brainer" and described it is a great way for the department to connect with the community and break down barriers.

Lt. Saunders said he hopes that kids like Blake are not afraid to talk to law enforcement and trust officers when they need help.

"We can provide them with a real positive experience," Saunders said. "It's a win-win."