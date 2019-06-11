Vigil being held to remember man, woman found shot and killed in Rocky River Reservation

Family and friends are gathering Tuesday afternoon to remember two people who were found shot to death last Tuesday in the Rocky River Metroparks Reservation.

Carnell Sledge, 40, and Katherine Brown, 33, were found deceased around 5:20 p.m. on June 4 near Valley Parkway north of the Lorain Road Bridge, which is in Fairview Park. Two kayakers found the bodies. Sledge was lying next to a bench, and Brown was found near the river’s bank.

Loved ones of Carnell Sledge are asking friends and relatives to meet at the location at 6 p.m. with a blue or silver balloon.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner ruled that Sledge was shot several times in the head and Brown was shot once in a double homicide.

Metroparks park rangers have released very little information about the case, other than to say they believe the case is an isolated incident.

Sledge worked with children with special needs for many years, including part-time at Applewood Centers and for five years as a special education assistant in the Westlake school district.

FOX 8 is working to learn more about Katherine Brown’s background.

Rangers are asking anyone with information about the killings to give them a call.

