Texas governor signs bill that makes it legal for kids to have lemonade stands

June 11, 2019

TEXAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that makes it legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.

Governor Abbott tweeted on Monday, “We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand.” He called it “common sense.”

The governor was reportedly talking about a case where Overton police closed a stand operated by two children who were earning money to buy their dad a gift for Father’s Day, FOX 4 News reports. 

According to the TV station, the bill prevents cities or HOAs from making rules that would stop children from selling drinks like lemonade on private property.

