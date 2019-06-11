Texas governor signs bill that makes it legal for kids to have lemonade stands

TEXAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that makes it legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.
Governor Abbott tweeted on Monday, “We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand.” He called it “common sense.”
The governor was reportedly talking about a case where Overton police closed a stand operated by two children who were earning money to buy their dad a gift for Father’s Day, FOX 4 News reports.
According to the TV station, the bill prevents cities or HOAs from making rules that would stop children from selling drinks like lemonade on private property.
