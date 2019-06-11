Texas governor signs bill that makes it legal for kids to have lemonade stands

TEXAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that makes it legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.

Governor Abbott tweeted on Monday, “We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand.” He called it “common sense.”

The governor was reportedly talking about a case where Overton police closed a stand operated by two children who were earning money to buy their dad a gift for Father’s Day, FOX 4 News reports.

According to the TV station, the bill prevents cities or HOAs from making rules that would stop children from selling drinks like lemonade on private property.

It’s now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands. We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand. Thanks to ⁦@RepMattKrause⁩. #txlege #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/xwfCob2nvV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 11, 2019