× Show Info: June 11, 2019

Summer Sweets

The Cleveland Cookie Dough Company brought its truck to the station. It’s one of the local food trucks participating in Wade Oval Wednesdays. www.CleCookieDough.com

Wade Oval Wednesday

Wednesday, June 12th – Wednesday, August 21st 6p-9p

FREE

Concerts, food trucks, activities

Wade Oval10820 East Blvd., Cleveland

www.UniversityCircle.org

Summer fun

Here’s an easy way to entertain the entire family. Swings-n-Things in Olmsted Falls has something for all ages. www.SNTFun.com

Celebrate Dad this weekend

Pickwick & Frolic is hosting a special Father’s Day event this Sunday. The price includes a four-course meal and an evening comedy show featuring Jeff Allen. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

All Natural Products

Wildcrafting Medicinal Herbs & Weeds is the name of an upcoming class at His Daughter Shop in Middlefield. https://hisdaughtershop.com

Farmers’ Market Season

The North Union Farmers’ Market Season is in full swing. For a complete list of markets visit www.northunionfarmersmarket.org

Bunks Across America

Having a bed to sleep in is something most of us take for granted. For many kids in the area, it’s something they don’t have. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking to change that. This Saturday, the organization is participating in Bunks Across America. It’s a nationwide event. You can learn more online. www.Facebook.com/SHPElyria

Vacation Savings

Save up to $200 PLUS up to $300 in instant savings with exclusive resort deals on vacations to Mexico and the Caribbean. Call Canary Travel to book your getaway. You must book by June 27th. Travel is now through December 13th. http://www.CanaryTravel.com 216-252-1000.