Show Info: June 11, 2019
Summer Sweets
The Cleveland Cookie Dough Company brought its truck to the station. It’s one of the local food trucks participating in Wade Oval Wednesdays. www.CleCookieDough.com
Wade Oval Wednesday
Wednesday, June 12th – Wednesday, August 21st 6p-9p
FREE
Concerts, food trucks, activities
Wade Oval10820 East Blvd., Cleveland
www.UniversityCircle.org
Summer fun
Here’s an easy way to entertain the entire family. Swings-n-Things in Olmsted Falls has something for all ages. www.SNTFun.com
Celebrate Dad this weekend
Pickwick & Frolic is hosting a special Father’s Day event this Sunday. The price includes a four-course meal and an evening comedy show featuring Jeff Allen. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
All Natural Products
Wildcrafting Medicinal Herbs & Weeds is the name of an upcoming class at His Daughter Shop in Middlefield. https://hisdaughtershop.com
Farmers’ Market Season
The North Union Farmers’ Market Season is in full swing. For a complete list of markets visit www.northunionfarmersmarket.org
Bunks Across America
Having a bed to sleep in is something most of us take for granted. For many kids in the area, it’s something they don’t have. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking to change that. This Saturday, the organization is participating in Bunks Across America. It’s a nationwide event. You can learn more online. www.Facebook.com/SHPElyria
Vacation Savings
Save up to $200 PLUS up to $300 in instant savings with exclusive resort deals on vacations to Mexico and the Caribbean. Call Canary Travel to book your getaway. You must book by June 27th. Travel is now through December 13th. http://www.CanaryTravel.com 216-252-1000.