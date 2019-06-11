Restaurant offers no-phone discount for dinner parties that can make it through a meal without checking their phone

A true sign of the times.

Restaurants are now offering deals to customers for not checking their phones.

The Curry Pizza Company in California has a “Talk to each other” deal.

If a group of 5 or more can make it through the meal without checking their phones, they’ll get a free pizza.

The restaurant says their goal is to help people communicate more.

They’ve given away about 50 pizzas so far.

Other restaurants across the country have deals for a certain percentage off if diners stay off their phones and in the conversation at the table.