Postal service employee arrested in Rocky River home burglary

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – A man called police Saturday, saying he saw someone break into his neighbor’s house on Riverdale Drive and then witnessed a woman run out screaming.

Rocky River police responded with Lakewood police and Westlake officers around 8:30 a.m.

The victim was a 19-year-old woman.

She described the suspect and police began combing the area.

Officers found a man who matched the description about a mile away.

The victim was able to identify the suspect for officers.

He’s been identified as Rico Banks, 26.

Banks lists his employment as mail clerk with the U.S. Postal Service.

Banks faces a charge of aggravated burglary.