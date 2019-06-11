PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer hauling paper catches fire at diesel pump on Pennsylvania Turnpike

HUNKER, Pennsylvania – A scary situation at the New Stanton Turnpike rest stop around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor-trailer hauling paper was stopped at the diesel pumps when it caught fire.

Youngwood assisted Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department at the scene.

Youngwood Fire Chief LLoyd Crago tweeted that the semi exploded.

“Someone was watching over me tonight!! When truck exploded this piece of the truck missed me by about 2 feet!!” he wrote.

There is no information on what caused the fire.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire knocked down.