× Ohio Senate votes to reinstate state’s motion picture tax credit

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio Senate voted on Tuesday to reinstate the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit in the 2020 budget.

The Ohio House of Representatives’ version of the budget eliminated the credit when it was unveiled in May.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission said the tax credit created 5,000 full-time equivalent jobs and generated nearly $700 million in economic impact.

“We have the opportunity to make Ohio a global production destination and provide jobs for tens of thousands of Ohioans, but we need the tax credit to do it. We hope that the state will not only maintain the incentive but will increase it to $100 million, so we can have the foundation in place to make Ohio a leading location for the film and television industry,” said Ivan Schwarz, president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

Opponents said taxpayers are unfairly forced to subsidize the state’s film industry and the measure has not produced enough full-time positions.

The budget must be approved by the end of this month.

Continuing coverage of this story here