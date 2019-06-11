Off-duty deputy shot in the head in Los Angeles; suspect caught on surveillance video

Posted 5:29 am, June 11, 2019, by

ALHAMBRA, California – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra Monday evening.

The deputy was standing at the counter, wearing civilian clothes, when a man approached him and shot him in the head.

The gunman left the scene in a white four-door Kia Sorento SUV with paper plates.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was caught on surveillance video changing clothes in a nearby neighborhood.

The deputy has not been identified.

Photo Gallery

Google Map for coordinates 34.095287 by -118.127015.

