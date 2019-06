Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help find missing people across Northeast Ohio.

Kyron Williams, 16, was last seen in Richmond Heights on April 16 wearing a gray Cavs hoodie and white orange and gray Air Max shoes.

Kyron is 5'10" and weighs 135 pounds.

Please call the Heights-Hillcrest Communications Center with any information on his whereabouts at 216-321-2446.

