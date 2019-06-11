Meet Bratenahl’s newest and cutest member of the police force

BRATENAHL, Ohio – Don’t let his sweet looks fool you. K9 Cash is going to be tough on crime… eventually.

Right now he is just six weeks old, but he’s already hard at work.

K9 Cash was born the evening of April 28.

B.A.R.K. (Buckeye Area Regional K9) and donations from Bratenahl residents made it possible to bring K9 Cash on at the department.

According to K9 Cash’s Instagram page, he is now at home with Officer Tim Garris and is on his 3rd day on the job.

Officer Garris will be K9 Cash’s partner.