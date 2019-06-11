Man admits to punching 2-month-old baby to death as mother is holding him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- A Milwaukee man is accused of punching a 2-month-old baby to death.

Fox 6 Now reports Kenta Evans, 21, faces a single felony charge of first degree reckless homicide in the case.

The baby, Jaquerrion Dancer, was taken to the hospital June 5, where he was diagnosed with skull fractures, hemorrhaging and other brain injuries.

The baby's mother, Jessica McNeal, said that on that morning Evans came over to see the baby. Once inside her home, however, she said he "quickly switched from wanting to see (Jaquerrion) to accusing (McNeal) of having other men in the house."

She said Evans took her cell phone and smashed it against the wall. She said he eventually picked of the baby and backed away from her. When she sat down on a mattress, she said he started punching her repeatedly with closed fists while he was still holding the baby.

A criminal complaint said that McNeal's sister drove the baby to a hospital, and Evans ran off.

The baby died from his injuries that night. The preliminary manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Evans later admitted to being involved in a fight with McNeal and that she tried to take the baby out of his arms. He then allegedly tried to pull McNeal's arms from the baby, and he became frustrated and punched her. Evans said he believes he hit the baby multiple times with a closed fist. Police said he admitted he caused injuries by punching him.

Evans' family said their son has taken responsibility for his role in the baby's death. But they said the mother is partly to blame.

"He would never hurt that baby," said Kenta Evans Sr. "You put this baby in harm's way by picking this baby up and using him for a shield. He is struggling, hurting behind this. He says, 'Dad, I miss my little man every day.' My son says, 'I miss my little man,'."

Evans' bond has been set at $200,000.

Read more here.