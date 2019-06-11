× Indians legends Jim Thome and Dennis Martinez to manage All-Star Futures Game

CLEVELAND– Indians legends Jim Thome and Dennis Martinez will manage the teams for the 2019 All-Star Futures Games.

The Minor League’s top prospects will meet on July 7 at Progressive Field following the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. This year, it features the American League vs. the National League, as opposed to the U.S. vs. the World format of the past 20 years.

Cleveland fans will find plenty of their favorites among the coaching staffs.

AL Futures Team Manager & Coaches

Jim Thome, Manager (Hall of Famer; Five-time All-Star; 22 MLB seasons; 2,328 career hits; 612 career HR)

Dave Burba, Bullpen Coach (Pitching Coach, Lancaster JetHawks – COL Single-A California League affiliate)

Sean Casey, Hitting Coach (MLB Network Analyst; Three-time All-Star; 12 MLB seasons; .302 career hitter)

Ever Magallanes, Third Base Coach (Manager, Arizona League White Sox – CWS Arizona Rookie League affiliate)

Charlie Manuel, Bench Coach (PHI, Senior Advisor to the General Manager; 2008 WS Champion; 1,000 career wins)

Juan Nieves, Pitching Coach (Pitching Coach, Toledo Mud Hens – DET Triple-A International League affiliate)

Nick Punto, First Base Coach (14 MLB seasons; 2011 World Series Champion)

Andrew Pipkin, Trainer (Minor League Medical Coordinator – CLE)

NL Futures Team Manager & Coaches

Dennis Martínez, Manager (Four-time All-Star; 23 MLB seasons; 245 career wins; 2,149 career strikeouts)

Carlos Baerga, Hitting Coach (Three-time All-Star; 14 MLB seasons; Two-time Silver Slugger winner; .291 career hitter)

Alvaro Espinoza, First Base Coach (Manager, Arizona League Giants Orange – SF Arizona Rookie League affiliate)

Jerry Manuel, Bench Coach (MLB Baseball Development Consultant)

Charles Nagy, Pitching Coach (Three-time All-Star; 14 MLB seasons; 129 career wins)

Ruben Niebla, Bullpen Coach (Minor League Pitching Coordinator – CLE)

Omar Vizquel, Third Base Coach (Manager, Birmingham Barons – CWS Double-A Southern League affiliate)

Chuck Baughman, Trainer (Head Minor League Athletic Training/Performance Coordinator – CHI)

More stories on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game here