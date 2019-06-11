Here is a list of bars that can stay open later during All-Star week in Cleveland

CLEVELAND- The City of Cleveland on Tuesday released a list of bars that will be allowed to stay open later than normal during All-Star week in Cleveland.

Dozens of bars applied for permits to stay open for extended hours.

According to the list, 73 bars were approved for July 5-10.

SEE THE COMPLETE LIST, HERE.

The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be July 9 and air only on FOX 8.

The city hasn’t hosted since 1997.

**All-Star Game coverage, here.

