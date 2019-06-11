Here is a list of bars that can stay open later during All-Star week in Cleveland
CLEVELAND- The City of Cleveland on Tuesday released a list of bars that will be allowed to stay open later than normal during All-Star week in Cleveland.
Dozens of bars applied for permits to stay open for extended hours.
According to the list, 73 bars were approved for July 5-10.
The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be July 9 and air only on FOX 8.
The city hasn’t hosted since 1997.
**All-Star Game coverage, here.
41.499320 -81.694361