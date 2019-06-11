Free admission to Cedar Point July 4th weekend for military and first responders

CEDAR POINT, Ohio – Cedar Point wants you to celebrate Independence Day with them.

The park is offering free admission for active, retired or honorably discharged military members and active first responders.

Military members can purchase up to 6 tickets per ID for family and friends for $45, plus tax.

The offer applies July 4 – 7.

First responders will receive free admission on those same dates.

Just show an ID at any ticket window to receive free admission.

First responders can also purchase up to 6 tickets for family and friends for just $45 plus tax.

Cedar Point will have a Fireworks Spectacular July 4 – 6.

More information here.