Fox Recipe Box: Potluck Potatoes

CLEVELAND, Oh — This recipe for Potluck Potatoes is very popular in Amish Country. In fact, country chef Lee Ann Miller says she’s been making this dish for her family for years and it is her ‘go to’ recipe for any neighborhood get together. Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to put the recipe together and why cornflakes are the perfect topping!

Amish Country Potluck Potatoes

30 to 40 ounces of frozen hash browns

1 stick butter, melted

½ c. onion, chopped fine

6 oz. cubed Velveeta

½ cup sharp cheddar, shredded

½ cup jumping jack or pepper jack cheese, shredded

1 can cream soup, mushroom or chicken

2 c. sour cream

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon onion salt

¼ cup milk or half & half

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Topping:

2 to 3 cups crushed cornflakes

2 to 3 T. butter

The amounts of these two ingredients are personal preference. Melt the butter in a small skillet until it starts to bubble. Stir in crushed cornflakes and combine until coated and lightly toasted. See below for when to top potatoes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in large skillet, then add onions, sauté for 2-3 minutes. Combine the rest of the ingredients except potatoes & fresh parsley. Warm mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is smooth and well combined. In a large bowl pour mixture over frozen hash browns. Gently fold cheese mixture into the hash browns. Gently add fresh parsley. Pour into 2-1/2 to 3 qt. greased baking dish. Bake 20 minutes and then top with buttered cornflakes and bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes.

Yield: 10 to 12 servings