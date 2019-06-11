× Former Cleveland high school security guard accused of rape gets charges reduced with plea deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A former East Tech High School security guard reached a plea deal that is getting his charges reduced following a rape arrest.

Derrick Dugger, 29, was arrested on two counts of rape and multiple other charges.

Court documents said he forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex and sent students inappropriate photos on social media.

Detectives said there were at least three victims.

As part of the plea deal, Dugger entered a guilty plea. The plea deal reduces the charges to two counts of sexual battery, two counts of importuning and two counts of gross sexual imposition and throws out the rape charges.

Dugger’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

More information here.