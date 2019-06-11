Fisher House in Cleveland provides free lodging for families of veterans needing treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- An ISIS attack in Syria killed four American troops on Jan. 16, 2019. Cpt. Jonathan Turnbull was critically injured.

"As we left the building, ISIS suicide bomber blew himself up 10 feet from me, killing two of my soldiers and my linguist," Turnbull said. He was given 24 hours to live.

Now, five months later, he’s receiving critical blind rehab at the Cleveland VA Medical Center with his wife by his side, instead of at home in Fort Bragg. That's thanks to a new housing facility unveiled Tuesday before community leaders and supporters.

Comprised of two, 16-suite homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, the Fisher House is a home away from home for families of military and veterans receiving care at the Cleveland VA.

"It could be anywhere from three days to five days if they're having a smaller procedure. We've had cases where we had families stay for as long as three years," said Fisher House Foundation Vice President Tish Stropes.

For nearly 30 years, the Fisher House program has provided lodging, free of charge.

Chairman and CEO Ken Fisher said it took local and national donors more than 10 years to raise the $3.4 million needed to build here.

"We forget that behind every service man, woman or veteran, is a family that serves too," Fisher said.

Each guest also shares a kitchen and laundry area, with products like toiletries, donated by charitable organizations.

Samantha Turnbull and son Ian, 6, are the very first visitors, and will likely spend several weeks in Cleveland, as Jonathan continues to recover.

"To teach me how to be independent again, how I can take care of my family, without having to rely on other people, 100 percent for everything," Cpt. Turnbull said.