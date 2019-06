VICTORIA, British Columbia– A police chief in Canada gave one driver a reason not to throw cigarette butts from his car. Actually, he gave him 575 reasons.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said a driver tossed a lit cigarette from his window in front of him on Highway 17.

“I didn’t want my car to burn,” the man told Manak.

“Then don’t smoke in your car,” the chief responded.

The driver was cited for a wildfire act and given a $575 fine for mishandling a burning substance.