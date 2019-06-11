Criminals drive van into Cleveland gas station in attempt to steal ATM

Posted 4:45 am, June 11, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are looking for suspects who drove a minivan into a gas station Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., suspects drove the van into a 24-hour Speedway on W. 150th near I-71.

The suspects were trying to get the ATM but failed.

They drove away in another vehicle.

Police have not said how many suspects they are looking for or released a description of the getaway vehicle.

FOX 8 cameras captured police examining the scene, with the suspects' minivan still sticking out of the front of the building.

Google Map for coordinates 41.437621 by -81.801654.

