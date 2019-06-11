Convicted killer pleads not guilty to killing woman in Marion County

Posted 10:44 am, June 11, 2019, by

MARION, Ohio — A death row inmate accused of killing a Louisiana woman in 2006 in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.

Inmate Shawn Grate was previously convicted of four slayings in northern Ohio’s Ashland and Richland counties. He pleaded not guilty Monday in Marion County to charges in the slaying of 23-year-old Dana Nicole Lowrey, of Minden, Louisiana. Her body was found in a field in Marion County in 2007. She was identified last week.

Dana Nicole Lowrey (courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Lowrey was in Ohio selling magazines when she was killed.

WCMH-TV reports Grate’s lawyer, Terry Hitchman, said he’ll review the evidence to determine whether to try to strike a deal with prosecutors or go to court. WBNS-TV reports Hitchman also said there needs to be some “closure” in the case.

More information on the case, here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.588670 by -83.128524.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.