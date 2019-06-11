Company selling ‘I survived the Cleveland earthquake’ T-shirt

CLEVELAND- It’s that one piece of clothing that may be missing from your wardrobe after Monday morning’s earthquake in Northeast Ohio.

The 4.2 magnitude quake, felt in many cities throughout our area, was centered about a half mile off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.

Apparel company RotoWear posted on Facebook Tuesday that it is now selling a T-shirt that says “I Survived the Cleveland Earthquake” with the date June 10, 2019.

Kenneth Cashman with RotoWear told FOX 8 News he created the shirt  because he thought it would be funny since no one was actually injured in the earthquake. “As they say, there’s a Cleveland shirt for everything,” Cashman said.

According to RotoWear’s website, the tee costs $25 and comes in many sizes from XS to 4XL.

