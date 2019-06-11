Columbus police release body camera video of officer punching man



This video contains 5 videos: 3 officers body worn cameras and 2 cruiser cameras.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus police have released body camera video of an incident Friday when an officer punched a man.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 p.m.

Jonathan Robinson talked to WBNS and admitted adrenaline got the best of him.

“Initially I’m there approaching the officer because he has a weapon. My wife, my two children are right there,” Robinson said.

Neighbors have called the incident unjust.

“Columbus Police is conducting an investigation into all aspects of this incident,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “The results of the investigation will be released upon its completion.”

Robinson is charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of official business.

The officer has not been identified by the police department.