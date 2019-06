Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Wags For Kids as one of Cleveland's Own.

The non-profit organization trains and places services dogs with local children.

Many of the dogs are trained by prison inmates and guided by the group's professional training staff.

Since 2005, more than 60 service dogs have been placed with local families.

