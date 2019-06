Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland installed a street sign in honor of Cleveland rocker and radio host, Michael Stanley, Tuesday.

The sign was installed at Euclid and Huron at 11 a.m.

Stanley was at the dedication. City Council President Kevin Kelley was also there.

Stanley is well-known for his work with the Michael Stanley Band before joining 98.5 as a DJ.

Stanley was also a host on PM Magazine on Fox 8 several years ago.

