Chaos averted? Build-A-Bear brings back ‘Pay Your Age’ with a few changes

The first time didn't go as planned, so this year Build -A-Bear is bringing back their 'Pay Your Age' promotion with a few changes in hopes of preventing the chaos of last year's event.

Last year, Build-A-Bear created a frenzy in malls across the country when it held the special event.

More people than expected turned out at stores for the deal, creating massively long lines.

Build-A-Bear ended up issuing an apology and giving out vouchers to those who were unable to get into the insanely crowded stores.

This year, to prevent that from happening again, they are doing the special deal in the form of a sweepstakes.

You have until June 16 to enter the 'Count Your Candles' promotion for a chance to receive a ticket to 'Pay Your Age' for a new furry friend or win a birthday party experience.

More than 200,000 people are expected to be selected to receive the 'Pay Your Age' ticket to take part in the event happening in the stores across the country, Canada and the United Kingdom from June 24-28.

Guests will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and make one furry friend per child present, limit two furry friends per ticket.

Additionally, ten Guests will win the 'Count Your Candles' sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next twelve months valued up to $250.